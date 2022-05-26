Glencore (LON:GLEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Glencore (LON:GLEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 580 ($7.30) price objective on the natural resources company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GLEN. Barclays raised their target price on Glencore from GBX 730 ($9.19) to GBX 770 ($9.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 590 ($7.42) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 562.57 ($7.08).

Glencore stock opened at GBX 515 ($6.48) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of £67.77 billion and a PE ratio of 17.39. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 289.65 ($3.64) and a one year high of GBX 540.20 ($6.80). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 497.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 433.35.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

