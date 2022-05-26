Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €700.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($744.68) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($898.94) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €630.00 ($670.21) target price on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €770.00 ($819.15) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($1,010.64) target price on ASML in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €600.00 ($638.30) target price on ASML in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

