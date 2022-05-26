Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Crédit Agricole (CRARY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS: CRARY):

5/19/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

5/19/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €12.30 ($13.09) to €11.50 ($12.23).

5/17/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €13.40 ($14.26) to €12.40 ($13.19).

5/6/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €15.20 ($16.17) to €14.00 ($14.89). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €12.50 ($13.30) to €12.00 ($12.77).

4/13/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

4/13/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.10 price target on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.50 ($13.30) to €12.00 ($12.77).

4/8/2022 – Crédit Agricole was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/29/2022 – Crédit Agricole had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €14.70 ($15.64) to €13.40 ($14.26).

OTCMKTS:CRARY opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.52. Crédit Agricole S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a market capitalization of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

