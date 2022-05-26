Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €5.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €5.80 ($6.17) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.09) target price on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.00 ($5.32) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Monday, March 28th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €8.40 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €7.20 ($7.66) price target on shares of Aroundtown in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.67 ($7.10).

Shares of Aroundtown stock opened at €4.43 ($4.71) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of €4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.32. Aroundtown has a 12-month low of €4.43 ($4.71) and a 12-month high of €7.16 ($7.61). The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion and a PE ratio of 8.42.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

