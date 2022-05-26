STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) PT Set at €30.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €39.50 ($42.02) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

STM stock opened at €35.79 ($38.07) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 1-year high of €21.45 ($22.82). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €39.49.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

