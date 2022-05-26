Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 7,600.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,229,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Green Globe International stock opened at 0.00 on Thursday. Green Globe International has a 12-month low of 0.00 and a 12-month high of 0.08.

Get Green Globe International alerts:

About Green Globe International (Get Rating)

Green Globe International, Inc engages in the production and sale of in-house brand of hemp-based cigarettes. It offers real stuff smokables; flavored hemp rolling papers for smoking paper producers; and private label hemp rolling papers for third parties. The company sells its products to consumers, wholesalers, and distributors through trade shows, and print and digital advertisements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.