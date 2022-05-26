Metro (ETR:B4B3) Given a €8.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on B4B3. HSBC set a €8.50 ($9.04) price target on Metro in a report on Friday, April 1st. Warburg Research set a €10.20 ($10.85) price target on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($11.70) target price on Metro in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($9.57) target price on Metro in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €10.10 ($10.74) target price on Metro in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of B4B3 opened at €8.10 ($8.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.52. Metro has a 1-year low of €6.75 ($7.18) and a 1-year high of €12.30 ($13.09). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.51.

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 748 wholesale stores and supply depots under the METRO, MAKRO, Aviludo, Classic Fine Foods, Davigel Spain, Pro à Pro, and Rungis Express brand names serving hotels, restaurants, bars, cafes, catering companies, small grocery stores, kiosks, independent retailers, service providers, and authorities in Europe, Russia, and Asia, as well as online marketplace METRO MARKETS.

