JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.52) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 875 ($11.01) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.59) price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 240 ($3.02) to GBX 195 ($2.45) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 537.50 ($6.76).

LON:JD opened at GBX 112 ($1.41) on Thursday. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 116.90 ($1.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($2.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 139.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 311.13.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

