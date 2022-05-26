Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) PT Lowered to GBX 385

Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 430 ($5.41) to GBX 385 ($4.84) in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PETS. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 570 ($7.17) to GBX 510 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.98) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.66) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 484.29 ($6.09).

Get Pets at Home Group alerts:

PETS opened at GBX 316 ($3.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 393. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.95. Pets at Home Group has a 12-month low of GBX 266.80 ($3.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 524.50 ($6.60). The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.13.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.