Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Price Target Lowered to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Blackline Safety from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$11.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.10.

Shares of Blackline Safety stock opened at C$8.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.92. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Blackline Safety ( CVE:BLN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$15.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.51 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blackline Safety will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blackline Safety news, insider DAK Capital Inc. bought 10,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.29 per share, with a total value of C$42,850.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,619,064 shares in the company, valued at C$54,072,689.24. Also, Director Cody Slater bought 12,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$51,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,484,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,352,333.20. Insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $161,027 in the last quarter.

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

