Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Posted by on May 26th, 2022

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDDGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR HDD opened at €1.84 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €1.58 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of €3.14 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $559.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.46.

About Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (Get Rating)

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.