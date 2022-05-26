Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD) Given a €2.40 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €2.40 ($2.55) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HDD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €2.50 ($2.66) target price on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

ETR HDD opened at €1.84 ($1.95) on Wednesday. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €1.58 ($1.68) and a 1 year high of €3.14 ($3.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $559.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of €2.46.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Lifecycle Solutions, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

