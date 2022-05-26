Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

ARBB stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 956.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 898.93. The firm has a market cap of £145.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 799.98 ($10.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($13.59).

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides private and commercial banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Mortgage Portfolios, Renaissance Asset Finance, Arbuthnot Commercial Asset Based Lending, Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited, Asset Alliance Group, All Other Divisions, and Group Centre segments.

