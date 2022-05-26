Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Arbuthnot Banking Group (LON:ARBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.
ARBB stock opened at GBX 970 ($12.21) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 956.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 898.93. The firm has a market cap of £145.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.46. Arbuthnot Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 799.98 ($10.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,080 ($13.59).
About Arbuthnot Banking Group (Get Rating)
