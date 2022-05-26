Short Interest in Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Increases By 7,100.0%

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 7,100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.26. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Separately, CLSA cut shares of Isuzu Motors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

