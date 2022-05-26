Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/25/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00.

5/18/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to $185.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $220.00 to $185.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $180.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $185.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $180.00 to $145.00.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $229.00 to $185.00.

5/17/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $145.00.

5/9/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $210.00 to $190.00.

4/22/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TTWO stock opened at $122.08 on Thursday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.35 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

