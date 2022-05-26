Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.94% of Oasis Petroleum worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OAS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on OAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

NASDAQ:OAS opened at $149.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.52. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $158.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 32.41%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 35.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 5.64%.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.