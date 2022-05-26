Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 414,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 95,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $24,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 383,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after acquiring an additional 142,026 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 167,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on FATE. Wedbush lifted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.69. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $97.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

