Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $22.84 Million Position in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,320,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 831,677 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.85% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $22,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on HLX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.30 to $7.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of HLX opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.85. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $150.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 15.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

