Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,415,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,734,000 after purchasing an additional 599,778 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,917,520 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $315,588,000 after purchasing an additional 254,604 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,431,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 884,958 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $120,363,000 after purchasing an additional 193,908 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.20.

WMS stock opened at $107.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.59. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.28 and a fifty-two week high of $138.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.18). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 13.97%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Pipe, International and Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.