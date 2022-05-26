Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 5,946 Shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,120 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.13% of Splunk worth $24,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Splunk by 55.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the software company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Splunk by 6.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 1.2% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,884 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,402,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $178,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $32,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,491 shares of company stock valued at $295,240. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK opened at $93.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Splunk Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 128.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.84) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on SPLK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.61.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

