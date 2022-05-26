Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $76.07 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

In related news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research cut Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autoliv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

