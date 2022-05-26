Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $23.41 Million Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,424 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $23,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,786,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,807,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 616,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 320,662 shares during the period. Towle & Co. increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,549,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after purchasing an additional 233,913 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Beazer Homes USA by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 387,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 186,000 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BZH opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day moving average is $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 12.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $469.35 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.92.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.39. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $508.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

