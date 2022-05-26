Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 71,814 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,279,681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $23,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Under Armour by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 639,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 513,462 shares in the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $8,235,000. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after buying an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1,865.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after purchasing an additional 448,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,182,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 340,334 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $16.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In related news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

