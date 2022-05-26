Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, CEO Ann Fandozzi purchased 9,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $59.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.63. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.65 and a 52 week high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

RBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.