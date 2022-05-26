Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.12% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $6,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 178.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,904,000 after buying an additional 30,711 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,364,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ COKE opened at $582.51 on Thursday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.85 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $494.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.06.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

