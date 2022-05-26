Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,932 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 603,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 41,470 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 81.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,024,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 460,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 834,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,978,000 after acquiring an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.28.

SNDR opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 7.38%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.85%.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $395,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,361. 32.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

