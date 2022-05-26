Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.89 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $45.76 and a 52-week high of $59.39.

