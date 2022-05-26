Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $301,000 Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Homrich & Berg acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSGX opened at $59.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 59.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.34. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $83.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $78.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. CIBC raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

