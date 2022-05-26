Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 698,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,528,000 after purchasing an additional 28,835 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $773,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 52,144 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,049 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $52.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.34. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.75.

