Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $299,000 Position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,324 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,312 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 924,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,856,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 35,512 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after purchasing an additional 108,892 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSP stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.67.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

