Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $6,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 178,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $71.99 on Thursday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

