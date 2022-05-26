Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,021 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Banner were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $56.30 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.24. Banner had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

BANR has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Banner from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

