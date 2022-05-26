Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,627 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.26% of Axonics worth $6,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Axonics by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 581,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after acquiring an additional 101,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $2,641,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 19,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $1,148,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,691 shares of company stock worth $8,451,811. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXNX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Axonics from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

AXNX opened at $49.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. Axonics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.41 and a 1-year high of $79.81.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $48.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.37 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 41.28%. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

