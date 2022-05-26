Bank of America Corp DE Raises Stock Holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $6,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.36. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $176.96 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

