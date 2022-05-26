Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,881 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure were worth $7,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 5.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 370,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 126,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 8,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 106,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916 shares in the last quarter. 33.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TYG opened at $32.48 on Thursday. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%.

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

