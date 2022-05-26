Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.73% of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FCEF opened at $20.85 on Thursday. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th.

