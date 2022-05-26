Bank of America Corp DE Buys 12,637 Shares of Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 214,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.61% of Franklin FTSE France ETF worth $6,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000.

Get Franklin FTSE France ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FLFR opened at $26.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.43. Franklin FTSE France ETF has a 12 month low of $24.73 and a 12 month high of $35.16.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin FTSE France ETF (NYSEARCA:FLFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.