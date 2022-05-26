VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,297 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.29% of VanECk BDC Income ETF worth $7,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIZD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanECk BDC Income ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,751,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,190,000 after acquiring an additional 916,011 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,107,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,994,000 after buying an additional 121,129 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 180,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,000 after buying an additional 79,607 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 134,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 76,022 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanECk BDC Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,078,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $15.82 on Thursday. VanECk BDC Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31.

