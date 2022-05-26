Bank of America Corp DE Buys 96,016 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 30,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $774,924.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 25,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $637,437.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,294 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,775 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.51. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ELF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

