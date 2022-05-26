Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 179,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,262 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HTRB opened at $35.42 on Thursday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a one year low of $34.71 and a one year high of $41.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.00.

