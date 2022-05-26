Bank of America Corp DE Increases Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 380,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.24% of ACV Auctions worth $7,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,638,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 1,336.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 165,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after buying an additional 153,983 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 46,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 70.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,611,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,044,000 after purchasing an additional 623,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACVA. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACV Auctions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.01 on Thursday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 1.16.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 16.00% and a negative net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,964 shares in the company, valued at $853,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.