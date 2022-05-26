Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,588 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,588 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $7,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNBR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 357.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $43.72 on Thursday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $38.86 and a 52-week high of $121.98. The stock has a market cap of $971.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average of $65.03.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total value of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNBR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

