General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,568 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.69% of General American Investors worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GAM. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in General American Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General American Investors news, Chairman Spencer Davidson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,634 shares of company stock valued at $152,897 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors stock opened at $36.67 on Thursday. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.40 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

