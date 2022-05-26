Bank of America Corp DE Sells 14,689 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,689 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.10% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $7,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAC. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $144.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.69. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $103.70 and a 1 year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.1502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is 100.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAC. TheStreet raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

