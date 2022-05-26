Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stock Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,632 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,733 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $7,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 1,809.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 283,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,768,000 after acquiring an additional 268,880 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. Finally, Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LOB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.80 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.50 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.34%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

