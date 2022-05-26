Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,383 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 530,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 79,285 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $938,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 117,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,886 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. 37.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $54.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $38.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

Shares of CSSE stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $47.72.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 47.52% and a negative return on equity of 57.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

