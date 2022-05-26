Bank of America Corp DE Has $7.33 Million Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,468 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $7,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 96.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 112,930 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in HeadHunter Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get HeadHunter Group alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on HHR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR opened at $15.03 on Thursday. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 146.32%. The business had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with value-added services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HeadHunter Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeadHunter Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.