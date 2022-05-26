Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,334 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.39% of Veritex worth $7,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Veritex by 144.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at $796,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veritex by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC raised its stake in Veritex by 16.1% during the third quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritex during the third quarter valued at $374,000. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VBTX opened at $32.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.28 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $38.64.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 37.12% and a return on equity of 10.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Veritex news, Director John Sughrue acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, for a total transaction of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 13,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

