Bank of America Corp DE Buys 43,906 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,978 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,906 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.51% of Bancorp worth $7,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 431.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 811,565 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $602,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,267,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 2,686.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 359,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 346,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 999,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,429,000 after acquiring an additional 272,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.39.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.48 million. Bancorp had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

