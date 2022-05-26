Bank of America Corp DE Sells 29,754 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 29,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $7,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $24.07 on Thursday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $53.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.32. SkyWest had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $735.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SKYW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SkyWest from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SkyWest from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,393,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

