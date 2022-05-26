Bank of America Corp DE Sells 83,123 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,123 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.66% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF worth $7,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PPLT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after buying an additional 61,977 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period.

Shares of PPLT opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $83.20 and a 52-week high of $112.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.84.

